Shaista Zafar

29th Sep, 2021. 05:02 pm
Tamil Nadu: Angry elephant shatters a bus windshield

An angry elephant raced at a bus in Tamil Nadu, breaking its windshield, according to a terrifying video. As per the media, the event occurred on Saturday morning as a state-owned bus was transporting government personnel from Kotagiri to Mettupalayam.

A passenger onboard captured footage of the elephant coming towards the windshield and breaking it with its tusks as passengers shouted.

The elephant, not happy with merely breaking the glass, rears its head back, as if ready to strike again. The driver then stands up and herds all of the passengers to the back of the bus.

Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu, posted the video on Twitter, praising the driver for maintaining his calm in a tense circumstance.

Ms. Sahu wrote while uploading the video, “Huge respect for the driver of this Government bus in Nilgiris who kept his cool even under the terrifying hits on the bus from an agitated tusker.”

She added, “He helped passengers move back safely, in an incident today morning. That’s why they say a cool mind works wonders.”

The elephant finally went away, causing no more damage to the vehicle.

Meanwhile, video of the elephant attack has been seen almost 70,000 times on Twitter, causing violence.

Many people applauded the driver’s mental foresight.

A Twitter user posted a video of the elephant from a different perspective.

 

Others expressed alarm about the growing confrontation between humans and wildlife.

Last year, a video of an elephant charging towards a two-wheeler went popular on Twitter, causing the passengers to abandon the vehicle and flee.

