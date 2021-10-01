Can memory be transferred from one brain to another?

Yes! It is theoretically possible to inject memories from one person’s brain into another.

About 60 to 65 years ago, experiments were performed in a laboratory in which memory molecules were transferred from one organism’s body to another organism’s brain.

However, this experiment was performed on living organisms of the simplest structure.

Memory transfer began in 1953. This year, Robert Thompson and James McConnell, two graduate students in psychology at the University of Texas, experimented with trying to teach plenary flatworms to protect themselves from electric shocks in a pond. Swim in the opposite direction instead of towards the light.

An asexual tortoise divides into two parts for breeding. The tail of the head part and the head of the tail part become again. From one tortoise to two tortoises are genetically identical, even their brains are identical.

In the experiment of Thompson and McConnell, the task of teaching was taken from the reaction to the stimulus.

However, memory transfer from one brain to another has not yet been performed on humans.