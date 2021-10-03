Drunk man, reported missing, participates in his own search operation

A Turkish man was reported missing after being intoxicated and he set out to find himself together with the search team.

Beyhan Mutlu, 50, of Inegol, Turkey, said he went to Cayyaka for a construction project when he and his friends decided to take drugs.

Motlow said he returned to his friend’s villa to sleep at about 2 a.m., but his friends thought he might have wandered into the woods nearby drunk and reported the disappearance to police.

Behan said he encountered a search party the next morning who said they were looking for a missing person. Motlow said he joined the search and did not realize that the missing person was actually the person he was looking for. He found out when the search party staff started calling his name.

