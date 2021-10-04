Netizens point outs similarities between Bollywood movie ‘Luck’ and Netflix series ‘Squid game’

Netizens couldn’t help but notice the striking parallels between the new Netflix show Squid Game and the Bollywood film Luck as soon as it premiered. Fans have recently claimed that Bollywood was the first to approach the theme in 2009.

Many people have pointed out that the series and the movie share a similar narrative. Both novels concentrate on people who are thirsty for money and fight with one another in dangerous games in order to earn the prizes provided by a bored millionaire.

Bollywood did squid game first yall pic.twitter.com/EFjgKuQjbn — adith🇵🇸 (@rasputinforeal) October 1, 2021

I think I downloaded wrong Squid Game. pic.twitter.com/ZccIxnkE9z — Mucifer Lorningstar (@Farzaynn) September 30, 2021

The main differences between the two shows, according to viewers, are that Squid Game is better scripted and has a larger budget than Luck. That’s why the series has gotten so much attention as opposed to the movie, which only did an average at the box office.

Me after watching #SquidGame : Yeh to Luck movie ka high end version nikla. pic.twitter.com/gbuGWkBvFM — BrokenButBeautiful3 (@EDHA_INFINITE) October 1, 2021

People saying squid game is a really unique show haven't watched Luck — Rishit (@x2Rish) September 30, 2021

According to the director of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Korean society, I would say, is a very dynamic one. It is the only single country remaining divided in the world. The people of the same origin are divided because of the military tension and there are a lot of people staying in a small-sized land”, and that’s the reason the show gained popularity.