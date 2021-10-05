Where are the McCaughey septuplets now

Do you know which woman has the record of having the most children at one time (all of whom survived)? The McCaughey septuplets have been making both history and headlines.

An American Jewish woman named Nadia Suleiman gave birth to 8 children at the same time in January 2009, all of whom survived.

The record was held by Bobby McCaughey of the United States who gave birth to 7 children in November 1997 and for the first time, these were 7 children who survived and are now 22 years old.

Kenny and Bobby McCaughey, both from Iowa, USA, had their first daughter and just wanted another child to complete the family, but the effort came as a big surprise.

He was undergoing fertility treatment from a doctor for the baby’s desire and when a scan was done during a routine check-up, the doctor was stunned to see the result.

The ultrasound revealed that the couple was giving birth to 7 children. By the way, the birth of twins or 3 children is quite common during the fertility treatment, but 7 children proved to be very unusual and the couple had to decide that they Want to be born or put Bobby to death.

According to Bobby, “I called my wife and found out about the results of the ultrasound scan, so her voice sounded weird and I didn’t understand what she said.

I told her to put it bluntly. The answer was 7, at that moment I just thought about how to feed so many children and meet their needs, then I said no, no, no, no, are you serious? ‘ According to Bobby, the doctors said that some of the genes should be removed so that other babies could survive, but Bobby rejected that outright and decided to have all the babies.

According to experts, even in the birth of 3 children, the probability of a healthy child is 50%, while the attempt to give birth to twins or more about 50% ends in an abortion.

However, Bobby McCaughey was lucky, doctors feared she would not survive but nothing went wrong and gave birth to 4 boys and 3 girls on November 21, 2017, 9 weeks ahead of schedule. He underwent surgery and remained in hospital for two months.

After the children came home, the mother had a hard time raising them because they needed 42 bottles of food and 52 diapers a day.