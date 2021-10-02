Watch: Man uses a trash bin to catch a straying crocodile

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

02nd Oct, 2021. 03:07 pm
Watch: Man uses a trash bin to catch a straying reptile

Some people pointed out that the man wore no safety equipment and captured the massive reptile while wearing slippers.

While thinking outside the box can lead to innovative solutions to problems, one man appears to have gone above and beyond in his attempt to catch a crocodile. A guy is shown using a trash can to catch a crocodile strolling across his driveway in a video that has now gone viral.

The man is seen moving a garbage can towards the reptile while attempting to catch it in the 52-second video, which has nearly one million views. He keeps dragging the plastic bin towards the crocodile, who appears to be retreating away from it.

The man eventually cornered the reptile and forced it to walk into the container. As people applaud and record the scene, the man places the crocodile inside the container and closes the top.

While it is unclear when or where the video was shot, it has sparked a flurry of online emotions, with many applauding the man for bravely trapping the crocodile. Some people, however, pointed out that the man was not wearing any protective gear and was tricking the big reptile while wearing slippers.

Rex Chapman, a former professional basketball player, reshared the video with the message, “This is not my man’s first rodeo. Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear do-rags.”

 

