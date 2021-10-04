Woman falls from moving car filming a snapchat video

A woman fell out of a moving car on the motorway while leaning out of the window to record a Snapchat video.

Social media platforms have started a new revolution in human life for which results are being obtained, sometimes using it to gather information and sometimes users are happy to fulfil their hobbies, sometimes even such horrific events come to the fore.

Unimaginable, a similar incident happened to a woman. According to the details, the hobby of social media has engulfed the whole world.

People who are fascinated by it become so unaware that they even ignore it, which causes huge losses. There are plenty of videos on apps like Talk, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook and Zoom that have dangerous consequences for making video clips.

There was a similar incident in the UK where a woman fell on the road while making a Snapchat video in a moving car.