All the cream makeup you need this season!

It’s quick, easy and effortless!

Juice up your dry winter skin with these creamy products that will simply melt into the skin and feel one with your skin. Set them with a little bit of loose translucent powder if you’ve got oily skin or just leave them on their own if you have normal to dry skin and you’ll be done for the day. The best part is that they don’t require tons of brushes. Just a stippling brush, a beauty blender or your fingers would get the best job done.

Cream blush

Ditch your powder blush and opt for a creamy, luminous cream blush that’ll leave you with a flush of colour that’s natural, easy to blend and buildable.

Cream bronzer

Has the winter gotten you looking pale? Want some warmth back in your skin? Get a cream bronzer to warm up those temples and cheekbones.

Crème’ finish lipsticks

Say goodbye to those dry matte formulas that keep exaggerating your dry lips and switch to a creamier lipstick for the season to keep the lips looking hydrated and plump.

Cream highlighter

Use a cream highlighter on the high points of your face and under your base for a luminous finish and targeted glow. Want to build the intensity? Spritz your setting spray and apply a powder highlighter while the face is slightly damp.

Lip gloss

Glossy lips are back and they are here to stay. Get yourself a good lip gloss that you can use on its own or over your favourite lip liner or lipstick.

Cream shadow

Powder eye-shadows are quick but cream shadows are quicker, swipe them on, blend away with your finger or a brush and you’re good to go!