Chanel found its new global CEO

Web Desk BOL News

29th Dec, 2021. 07:06 pm

On Tuesday, Chanel picked Leena Nair. She was a former Unilever executive, as its next global CEO. Appointing her as one of the world’s largest luxury goods companies.

Read more: Parag Agrawal: New CEO sheds low profile to take Twitter helm

Nair spent 30 years at Unilever, as the company’s human resources head and a member of the executive committee. The 52-year-old succeeds Maureen Chiquet. She is a US businesswoman with a fashion background who served as CEO of Chanel for nine years until early 2016.

Nair is a rare outsider at the helm of the tightly controlled family design firm, loved for its suits, quilted purses, and No. 5 perfume.

Nair in her Instagram post mentioned the appointment showing appreciation and happiness. Check the post here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leena Nair (@leenanairhr)

Alain Wertheimer, a 73-year-old French billionaire who owns Chanel with his brother Gerard Wertheimer and had previously served as CEO on a temporary basis. He will now serve as worldwide executive chairman.

Read more: Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO

Nair, who handled 150,000 people at Unilever, will join the group at the end of January and will be located in London.

Read More

20 hours ago
'Robot chef' cooks up veggie burgers at Israel restaurant

An Israeli fast food restaurant is serving up a veggie steak made...
1 day ago
Another fans favorite ‘Bridgerton’ premiere date revealed

Gossip mongers, mark your date as Lady Whistledown is back with all...
2 days ago
Little girl dance performance melts hearts after ice-cream seller plays a prank, watch video

A video of a little girl has gone viral for all the...
2 days ago
Bella Hadid chooses volunteering instead of partying on Christmas

This Christmas, supermodel Bella Hadid helped families in need. She collaborated with...
2 days ago
Nadia Jamil and Sania Saeed surprise fans by singing kalaam Saif ul Malook

Nadia Jamil is a fighter, not a survivor. She keeps on proving...
1 week ago
The Oscar Academy unveiled its annual shortlist before the formal nominations

The Oscars generate a fevered level of interest and anticipation. Hundreds of...