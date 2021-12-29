Chanel found its new global CEO
On Tuesday, Chanel picked Leena Nair. She was a former Unilever executive, as its next global CEO. Appointing her as one of the world’s largest luxury goods companies.
Nair spent 30 years at Unilever, as the company’s human resources head and a member of the executive committee. The 52-year-old succeeds Maureen Chiquet. She is a US businesswoman with a fashion background who served as CEO of Chanel for nine years until early 2016.
Nair is a rare outsider at the helm of the tightly controlled family design firm, loved for its suits, quilted purses, and No. 5 perfume.
Nair in her Instagram post mentioned the appointment showing appreciation and happiness. Check the post here
Alain Wertheimer, a 73-year-old French billionaire who owns Chanel with his brother Gerard Wertheimer and had previously served as CEO on a temporary basis. He will now serve as worldwide executive chairman.
Nair, who handled 150,000 people at Unilever, will join the group at the end of January and will be located in London.
