Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 05:41 pm

CTZN Cosmetic, sister trio aims to bring inclusivity to the Beauty Community

Have you ever tried a neutral lip color and found it to be too pink or brown for your skin tone? If you answered yes, you’re not alone, but we may have discovered the ideal nude hue for you!

Following their own challenges, three Pakistani girls capitalized on the misrepresented beauty industry by launching CTZN Cosmetics. A genderless and inclusive makeup line dedicated only to celebrating women of color. While also closing the makeup industry’s diversity gap.

Read more: Designer Creates Card-Like Lipstick Inspired By Ancient Traditions Of China

Aleena, Aleezeh, and Naseeha Khan, a sister trio, started their company in May 2019. When the beauty industry was still oblivious to the idea that the nude is not a one-size-fits-all situation.
However, because it was their first time producing a cosmetic line, designing 25 various tones was no easy task.
Moreover, Covid wrecked the show further for them just as they were at their pinnacle.

But, soon after a TikTok video of prominent beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira raving about the lipstick from their Nudiversal Lip Duo’s 25 hues went viral. That is when the business started going places. Given the vast range of shades available, the dual-sided lip product, which includes a matte lipstick on one end and a matching lip gloss on the other, quickly became a “must-have.” The makeup enthusiast went to the CTZN website in the hopes of discovering their exact shade of nude.

Read more: Shruti Hassan got called ‘chudail’ for wearing black lipstick

Since then, they’ve been featured by the who’s who of the lifestyle world. From Sonam Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri of Bollywood. To Amelia Gray and Tiffany Haddish of Hollywood. Pink, an American singer, also wore Bali as her lip colour in the music video for One Too Many.

 

Read More

1 day ago
Arooj Aftab became the first musician to play at Coachella

Arooj Aftab created a name for herself by receiving Pakistan's first Grammy...
2 days ago
Abu Aleeha announces his first ever Punjabi comedy movie

Two films releases in less than a month — the vengeance thriller...
2 days ago
Snow leopard faring well after rescue, release into China's wild

BEIJING - A rescued snow leopard is faring well and can move...
4 days ago
Katy Perry launched her new song When I'm Gone

Katy Perry, unlike any other artist, launched her new song When I'm...
4 days ago
Crystal Hefner ditches the glam for a more modest life

Crystal Hefner, the 35-year-old widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, is ditching...
4 days ago
This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia gets his name on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Milo Ventimiglia, star of This Is Us, received his own star on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

OnePlus 6
22 mins ago
OnePlus 6 Price in Pakistan & Specifications

OnePlus 6 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the OnePlus 6 is a...
24 mins ago
Azaan Sami Khan shares his two cents on the drama Ishq-e-Laa

Azaan Sami Khan made his television debut in Ishq-e-Laa as Azlan, who...
36 mins ago
Trailer-rickshaw collision kills four children

AHMEDOUR EAST: At least four children were killed because of a collision...
39 mins ago
Aditi Rao Hydari turn heads in a Shehla Chatoor gown

Aditi Rao Hydari, a Bollywood actress, has a stunning beauty that draws...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600