CTZN Cosmetic, sister trio aims to bring inclusivity to the Beauty Community

Have you ever tried a neutral lip color and found it to be too pink or brown for your skin tone? If you answered yes, you’re not alone, but we may have discovered the ideal nude hue for you!

Following their own challenges, three Pakistani girls capitalized on the misrepresented beauty industry by launching CTZN Cosmetics. A genderless and inclusive makeup line dedicated only to celebrating women of color. While also closing the makeup industry’s diversity gap.

Aleena, Aleezeh, and Naseeha Khan, a sister trio, started their company in May 2019. When the beauty industry was still oblivious to the idea that the nude is not a one-size-fits-all situation.

However, because it was their first time producing a cosmetic line, designing 25 various tones was no easy task.

Moreover, Covid wrecked the show further for them just as they were at their pinnacle.

But, soon after a TikTok video of prominent beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira raving about the lipstick from their Nudiversal Lip Duo’s 25 hues went viral. That is when the business started going places. Given the vast range of shades available, the dual-sided lip product, which includes a matte lipstick on one end and a matching lip gloss on the other, quickly became a “must-have.” The makeup enthusiast went to the CTZN website in the hopes of discovering their exact shade of nude.

Since then, they’ve been featured by the who’s who of the lifestyle world. From Sonam Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri of Bollywood. To Amelia Gray and Tiffany Haddish of Hollywood. Pink, an American singer, also wore Bali as her lip colour in the music video for One Too Many.