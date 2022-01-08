Hareem Farooq and Osman Khalid Butt’s dance video viral on social media

Leading Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt and Actress Hareem Farooq’s dance video has surprised social media users.

A local Instagram news account reports, “Hareem Farooq dances to ‘Chaka Chak’ on her friend’s wedding and aren’t those popular moves just on point.

In this video, both the stars can be seen dancing and having fun.

The Islamabadis are a fun bunch and we’d love to dance with them too 😍 #HareemFarooq #OsmanKhalidButt, reports the account

It is believed that this video was made at the wedding of a close friend Imran of Osman and Hareem in which they are seen dancing.

Actress Hareem Farooq has also shared about this dance video through the story of her Instagram account.