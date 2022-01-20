Jo Bichar Gaye is being praised for the chemistry between Sonia and Wahaj

Since its first episode aired, Haissam Hussain’s current drama, Jo Bichar Gaye, has been trending on Twitter. Due to its historical take on the 1971 Indo-Pak war among standard run-of-the-mill storylines of marriage in a patriarchal society.

The much-discussed drama stars Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali as the principal pair, as well as Talha Chahour. It is about revolt, riot, and insurrection, and is based on true events such as the Fall of Dhaka. The multi-layered plot tracks the violence while also allowing time to reflect on how the awful events happened which impacted the lives of those around them.

Fans are invested in the story of love, life, and loss set in a war-torn era. Even Twitter is flooded with praise for the OST, reviews for actors giving their best performances, nailing the accents, the fresh content, and brilliant direction. But the real rage is for Maya as Sonia and Wahaj as Rumi’s magical chemistry.

Despite the fact that this is Maya and Wahaj’s first on-screen collaboration, their chemistry is evident. There is tension, a battle of viewpoints, and concern. All of which add to the realism of the moments. Fans couldn’t quit shipping the couple even if they didn’t have a narrative fate in the show.

Jo Bichar Gaye is a must-watch telefilm due to its acting, direction, screenplay, and plot.