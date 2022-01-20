Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 03:59 pm

Jo Bichar Gaye is being praised for the chemistry between Sonia and Wahaj

Since its first episode aired, Haissam Hussain’s current drama, Jo Bichar Gaye, has been trending on Twitter.  Due to its historical take on the 1971 Indo-Pak war among standard run-of-the-mill storylines of marriage in a patriarchal society.

Read more: Maya Ali & Wahaj Ali To Star In Historical Drama, ‘Jo Bichar Jaye.’

The much-discussed drama stars Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali as the principal pair, as well as Talha Chahour. It is about revolt, riot, and insurrection, and is based on true events such as the Fall of Dhaka. The multi-layered plot tracks the violence while also allowing time to reflect on how the awful events happened which impacted the lives of those around them.

Fans are invested in the story of love, life, and loss set in a war-torn era. Even Twitter is flooded with praise for the OST, reviews for actors giving their best performances, nailing the accents, the fresh content, and brilliant direction. But the real rage is for Maya as Sonia and Wahaj as Rumi’s magical chemistry.

Read more: Actors who made Pakistan proud

Despite the fact that this is Maya and Wahaj’s first on-screen collaboration, their chemistry is evident. There is tension, a battle of viewpoints, and concern. All of which add to the realism of the moments. Fans couldn’t quit shipping the couple even if they didn’t have a narrative fate in the show.

Jo Bichar Gaye is a must-watch telefilm due to its acting, direction, screenplay, and plot.

Read More

1 day ago
Photographer catches heaven for endangered bird

CHANGSHA - Every winter, Cao Jianjun waits for his "friends" at a...
1 day ago
Endangered crane spotted in southwest China

KUNMING - A national nature reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province has...
2 days ago
Entertainment Industry overjoyed on passing of the royalities act; thanks Senator Faisal Javed Khan

Over the last year or two, Pakistani celebrities have banded together to...
2 days ago
Anti-tokenism message shared by the latest cover of British Vogue

The cover of the latest issue of British Vogue issued an anti-tokenism...
4 days ago
A couple one wheeling video goes viral in Lahore, watch video

In Lahore, girls also started performing dangerous tricks like one-wheeling. A video...
5 days ago
CTZN Cosmetic, sister trio aims to bring inclusivity to the Beauty Community

Have you ever tried a neutral lip color and found it to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

twitter
8 seconds ago
French court says Twitter must reveal measures on online hate

PARIS - A Paris court on Thursday ruled that Twitter must reveal...
sri lanka
7 mins ago
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes rates

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s central bank hiked interest rates on Thursday in a...
vaccines
8 mins ago
Turkey administers 140 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

ISTANBUL - Turkey has so far administered 140 million COVID-19 vaccine doses...
Hareem Farooq
8 mins ago
Hareem Farooq serves old-school, traditional vibes in latest snaps

Actress Hareem Farooq has left her fans stunned with the latest scintillating...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600