20th Jan, 2022. 05:26 pm

Robert Pattinson may do a film with Korean director Bong-Joon-ho

Robert Pattinson is already in talks about his future film with director Bong Joon-ho.  The actor is busy promoting his next feature The Batman when he got the offer.

According to a news outlet, the well-known South Korean director and the Twilight star are expected to collaborate on a sci-fi picture.

The film is said to be based on Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel Mickey7. But sources say Joon-version ho’s will be different.

The soon-to-be-released novel tells the narrative of a man who is assigned to inhabit Niflheim, an ice world.

The ‘expendable employee’ performs activities that are ‘too dangerous for anybody else,’ and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories intact.’

Shooting details have not yet been released but we are definitely excited for the Hollywood-Korean collaboration.

 

