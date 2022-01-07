Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 04:17 pm

Sandra Bullocks were all praises for Streaming sites

Sandra Bullock recently praised streaming services for fostering greater diversity in the performing world.

During her interview with a Reporter, the Ocean’s 8 star discussed the overwhelming positive response to her film “Unforgivable”. She claims that streaming platforms have given many brilliant arists a chance.

“They’re excellent to artists,” she remarked. They help filmmakers a lot. Many individuals would not be working if it weren’t for Netflix. Their stories were never going to be told.”

‘Who’d have guessed I’d still be working as a woman at this point?’ I would have been out in the pasture with the cows. ‘It’s true,’ she said with a laugh.

The celebrity also spoke on the importance of promoting varied material. “I’ve seen more work from other countries told by other nationalities, and we would never have had that ten years ago, ever,” Bullock added.

“It pulls people together in a manner that, you know, we’re becoming more and more divided, and yet, we have streamers who are able to blend our experiences together and say, see, same story, but different,” the Speed actor remarked.

