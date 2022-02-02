Eat these magic mushrooms and reduce depression for five years

A chemical contained in magic mushrooms has been demonstrated to cause “substantial benefits” in cancer patients’ stress and anxiety.⁠

According to research at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine, the substance known as psilocybin can lower anxiety in patients for up to five years following administration. The study discovered that when taken in conjunction with psychotherapy, patients’ “emotional and existential” discomfort improved.

“Participants overwhelmingly (71 to 100 per cent) attributed positive life changes to the psilocybin-assisted therapy experience and rated it among the most personally meaningful and spiritually significant experiences of their lives,” the researchers said.⁠

The researchers were following up on a 2016 paper on the substance’s impact on cancer patients, which concluded that it provided “immediate, considerable, and sustained reductions in anxiety and sadness.” Their latest research suggests that the favourable impacts have lasted nearly 5 years.

Dr. Stephen Ross, the original 2016 study’s primary investigator, stated of the findings: “Adding to evidence dating back as early as the 1950s, our findings strongly suggest that psilocybin therapy is a promising means of improving the emotional, psychological, and spiritual wellbeing of patients with life-threatening cancer.”⁠

