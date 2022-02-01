Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 04:58 pm

Ed Sheeran wins the title of the world’s most-played artist on Radio

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 04:58 pm

With 4.3 million radio plays each year, Ed Sheeran beat out Dua Lipa and The Weeknd for the title of world’s most-played musician on Radio.

The Shape Of You hitmaker had 100,000 more plays in a year than his closest competitor, Lip, who received 4.2 million.

Read more: Bride performs Bhangra with friends to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”

According to an internet music website, the data was collected by 24000 radio stations in 150 nations.

Pop music was found to be the most widely listened to genre. Pop music received almost 14 million spins. While rock remained the second most popular genre with nearly 80 million spins.

Read more: An Act Of Generosity: Ed Sheeran Donates His Favorite Guitar To Raise Funds For Primary School.

With three million plays, The Weeknd is third on the list, followed by Queen with 2.9 million. With 2.8 million rotations, Maroon 5 came in fifth place.

“I take great joy in the fact that there’s an awful lot of love for us still,” Queen drummer Roger Taylor told a news outlet. It never ceases to amaze me.”

Freddie Mercury, the rock band’s vocalist, died in 1991. But the band continued to create waves in the music industry, receiving a lot of love from fans.

 

Read More

20 hours ago
All eyes turned to Charlotte Casiraghi when she rode a horse in Chanel's Haute Couture show in Paris

At Chanel's Haute Couture show in Paris, the French fashion brand broke...
22 hours ago
Dolce & Gabbana goes Fur free

Dolce & Gabbana stated on Monday that starting this year, it will...
22 hours ago
Army veteran Tony Judge shared his experience of watching Queen Elizabeth's Coronation

When a young Queen Elizabeth inherited the British throne 70 years ago,...
1 day ago
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez might tie the knot very soon

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that his wedding to long-term girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez...
6 days ago
WATCH: Engin Altan aka Ertugul stuns fans with his daring snow ride

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul rose to prominence with his...
2 weeks ago
Teen pilot completes round-the-world feat

KORTRIJK, Belgium - Beaming and waving her arms in the air, teenage...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Interior Minister urges Sindh Govt to fully implement SC's verdict on devolution of powers
28 seconds ago
Interior Minister urges Sindh Govt to fully implement SC’s verdict on devolution of powers

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has urged the...
vietnam covid
46 seconds ago
Vietnam reports 11,023 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI - Vietnam reported 11,023 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 11,011...
Nawaz Sharif reiterates desire to return to Pakistan soon
8 mins ago
Nawaz recommended to not travel before angioplasty, says medical report presented to LHC

ISLAMABAD:  In a three-page medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif...
9 mins ago
Sindh govt may file review petition on SC’s verdict on LG powers: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said the provincial...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600