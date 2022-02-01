Ed Sheeran wins the title of the world’s most-played artist on Radio

With 4.3 million radio plays each year, Ed Sheeran beat out Dua Lipa and The Weeknd for the title of world’s most-played musician on Radio.

The Shape Of You hitmaker had 100,000 more plays in a year than his closest competitor, Lip, who received 4.2 million.

According to an internet music website, the data was collected by 24000 radio stations in 150 nations.

Pop music was found to be the most widely listened to genre. Pop music received almost 14 million spins. While rock remained the second most popular genre with nearly 80 million spins.

With three million plays, The Weeknd is third on the list, followed by Queen with 2.9 million. With 2.8 million rotations, Maroon 5 came in fifth place.

“I take great joy in the fact that there’s an awful lot of love for us still,” Queen drummer Roger Taylor told a news outlet. It never ceases to amaze me.”

Freddie Mercury, the rock band’s vocalist, died in 1991. But the band continued to create waves in the music industry, receiving a lot of love from fans.