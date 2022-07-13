Advertisement
  iPhone 14 Max production is running behind schedule, which might cause a delay
  • The iPhone 14 Max will lack support for ProMotion, Apple’s adaptive refresh rate technology.
  • Some reports are saying that due to the COVID-19 lockdowns in China, production was delayed.
  • It will mark the first time that Apple has offered a 6.7-inch iPhone.
The iPhone 14 Max’s panel shipments continue to lag substantially behind those of the iPhone 14 Pro Max; according to the most recent reports. Compared to the iPhone 14 Max, the supply volumes for the iPhone 14 Pro Max; are more than three times larger.

The screens on the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the same size; but they will have different panels. This is due to the iPhone 14 Max’s inability to utilise Apple’s ProMotion variable; refresh rate technology. Only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max; are equipped with these functionalities.

Also Read

Apple iPhone 14 Max price and Specs leaked
Apple iPhone 14 Max price and Specs leaked

This year, Apple isn't likely to release the tiny version of its...

The business has not made any information about this production problem public. However, according to some accounts, manufacturing was slowed down; as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns in China. However, everything are now under control.

Once it is released, the iPhone 14 Max appears to be a highly popular product. It will be the first time Apple has made an iPhone; with a screen size of 6.7 inches. It will have a tonne of incredible features, and the greatest part is that it is reasonably priced. Additionally, Apple also took the “Mini” model from the list. Watch to see when the manufacturer can introduce this phone. Keep checking back for additional information till then.

Also Read

Apple may release a less-costly iPhone 14 Max next year
Apple may release a less-costly iPhone 14 Max next year

Apple is considering to create a less-costly iPhone 14 next year for...

