Kareena Kapoor’s Little Boys Give Her Hope For A Better Tomorrow

Acclaimed Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has treated fans with an adorable picture of her little boys this Mother’s Day.

Kareena took to her Instagram and shared a picture featuring both Taimoor and his newly-born son with a lovely caption.

“And these two give me hope… for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there. Keep the faith,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Earlier, Randhir Raj Kapoor, father of Kareena Kapoor, had shared a photo on social media and deleted it. The picture was apparently of Kareena’s second son.

Randhir Kapoor shared two photos on his social media account. In the collage, one picture was of Kareena’s eldest son Taimur and the child in the other picture also looked like Taimur.

After seeing the picture, fans started thinking that the second child is Kareena Kapoor’s youngest son. However, Randhir Kapoor deleted the photo shortly after.

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child in February this year but both have yet to reveal the name of their youngest son. Although Kareena shared a photo with her second son on International Women’s Day, she did not show his face in the photo.

Kareena Kapoor gave birth to her first son Taimur on December 20, 2016.