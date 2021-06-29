Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of Digital Pakistan that aims at enhancing the connectivity, improve digital infrastructure, increase investment in digital skills, promote innovation, and technology entrepreneurship in Pakistan.

Addressing through a video link at the GSMA Roundtable, held in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday, Federal Secretary for the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government of Pakistan strives to improve its citizens’ quality of life and economic wellbeing by ensuring availability of accessible, affordable, reliable, universal and high quality ICT services.

Due to the effective policies of the present government, Pakistan witnessed landmark achievements in the ICT sector in recent years, he said, adding that the government has a vision of accelerated digitalisation and transformation of Pakistan into a knowledge-based economy to spur economic growth through innovation and entrepreneurship.

A strategic plan and roadmap for 5G technology in Pakistan is also being formulated, keeping in view the aspects of spectrum management, infrastructure development, review of telecom regulations and 5G applications/use cases, Rajput said.

He said to meet the increasing demand for broadband services, the Ministry of IT and Telecom is in the process for the release/auction of NGMS spectrum in 1800MHz and 2100MHz to enhance the capacity of mobile broadband services in the country.

In this regard, a policy is being formulated in consultation with the stakeholders, the secretary said, adding that the GSMA’s Mobile World Congress provides an ideal platform for Pakistan and other countries to learn from each other by working together and collaborating at the regional level, which has a significant impact across the globe.

At the end, the IT secretary thanked GSMA for organising the roundtable to highlight Pakistan’s digital achievements, and emphasised the need for further strengthening the strategic partnership between the ministry and GSMA.