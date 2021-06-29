Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

Web DeskWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 06:07 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of Digital Pakistan that aims at enhancing the connectivity, improve digital infrastructure, increase investment in digital skills, promote innovation, and technology entrepreneurship in Pakistan.

Addressing through a video link at the GSMA Roundtable, held in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday, Federal Secretary for the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government of Pakistan strives to improve its citizens’ quality of life and economic wellbeing by ensuring availability of accessible, affordable, reliable, universal and high quality ICT services.

Due to the effective policies of the present government, Pakistan witnessed landmark achievements in the ICT sector in recent years, he said, adding that the government has a vision of accelerated digitalisation and transformation of Pakistan into a knowledge-based economy to spur economic growth through innovation and entrepreneurship.

A strategic plan and roadmap for 5G technology in Pakistan is also being formulated, keeping in view the aspects of spectrum management, infrastructure development, review of telecom regulations and 5G applications/use cases, Rajput said.

He said to meet the increasing demand for broadband services, the Ministry of IT and Telecom is in the process for the release/auction of NGMS spectrum in 1800MHz and 2100MHz to enhance the capacity of mobile broadband services in the country.

In this regard, a policy is being formulated in consultation with the stakeholders, the secretary said, adding that the GSMA’s Mobile World Congress provides an ideal platform for Pakistan and other countries to learn from each other by working together and collaborating at the regional level, which has a significant impact across the globe.

At the end, the IT secretary thanked GSMA for organising the roundtable to highlight Pakistan’s digital achievements, and emphasised the need for further strengthening the strategic partnership between the ministry and GSMA.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

SAPM assures businessmen of gas supply resumption in 2 to 3 days
5 hours ago
SAPM assures businessmen of gas supply resumption in 2 to 3 days

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar...
KMC
5 hours ago
KMC allocates largest share of budget for health services

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday approved a budget of Rs25.9...
Equity market likely to regain positive momentum next week on FATF hopes
5 hours ago
Equity market recovers slightly amid profit-taking

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recovered slightly on Tuesday amid profit-taking...
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)
6 hours ago
FBR notifies rules for e-audit of income tax cases

KARACHI: The tax authorities on Tuesday provided legal cover to the electronic...
Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US
7 hours ago
Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

Pakistan is set to receive 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine...
Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant
7 hours ago
Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant

KARACHI: Bestway Cement and Reon Energy Limited on Tuesday energised 14.3MW captive...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

bajwa and eu
14 mins ago
COAS Gen Bajwa and EUMC chairman agrees on enhanced cooperation

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the...
hajj smart card
26 mins ago
Hajj Smart Card can be used for Teller Services in Saudi Arabia by Pilgrims

Hajj Smart Card can be used for teller services in Saudi Arabia...
Murad Raas Says Students Not To Be Promoted Without Exams This Year
53 mins ago
Federal govt promotes students without examination

The Federal govt on Tuesday announced to promote students of federal government...
World must counter Islamophobia
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s relationship with China will remain the same: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stated that no matter what happens,...