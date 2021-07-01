Dollar to INR: Today 1 Dollar price in Indian Rupee on, 1st July 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 74.36 (Last updated on 1st July 2021). Today Dollar Rate as per the Open Exchange market

See the recent Dollar to INR currency chart as per Pakistan Open Market. Dollar to Indian Rupee– The USD recognized worldwide as an important currency.

Today Dollar to INR Exchange Rate

Here is an updated list of Dollar to INR:

CURRENCY Date USD INR Dollar 1st July 2021 1 74.22

Dollar rates in India (Dollar to INR). BOL News is the one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international Forex rate. Get the latest updates of all foreign currency exchange prices such as; 1 Dollar to INR.

Q: What is the USD worth against the INR?

A: One USD is worth 74.36 INR today

Q: What is 50 Dollar in INR?

A: 50 USD buys 3,718.73 INR at interbank exchange rates.