Suzuki may begin bookings for the new Swift as early as next week.

The approaching release of the new Suzuki Swift is causing quite a stir in the automotive world. According to a reliable source, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) will start taking bookings for the new Swift from February 25, 2022, which is next week.

What We Know

The Swift is a subcompact hatchback that competes with the Kia Rio, Toyota Yaris, Hyundai I20, and other hatchbacks in its class.

PSMC will offer three models of the new Swift. All variations will be equipped with a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter four-cylinder petrol engine producing 90 horsepower (hp) and 120 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque and mated to either a 5-speed manual, a CVT automatic, or a 5-speed AGS transmission.

It will most likely have two airbags, parking sensors, a smart infotainment unit, cruise control, child-seat anchors, climate control, a TFT screen in the instrument cluster, and an Anti-Lock Braking System, among other features.

Swift will most likely be released at a high cost by PSMC. However, given that consumers have been waiting for a new model for more than ten years, the new Swift is expected to sell well.

According to the source, the Swift’s highest variant will be priced around Rs. 3.2 million, making it a competitor to the Toyota Yaris and Honda City.