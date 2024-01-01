Toyota Passo Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update
If you’re all about cozy journeys, a fancy minivan is a must-have for those enjoyable trips with your loved ones. Enter the Toyota Vellfire, a lavish minivan loaded with fantastic features that make traveling a breeze.
In this piece, we’ll delve into the Toyota Vellfire’s price in Pakistan and dish out the scoop on its engine, outer appearance, inner comforts, and fuel efficiency. So, let’s get the lowdown on this stylish ride!
The Toyota Vellfire, a minivan introduced by a Japanese carmaker in 2008, offers a roomy and pleasant 2500cc ride. Packed with cutting-edge technology, it’s an ideal choice for extended trips with family, friends, or even business outings. Boasting a sleek and functional exterior, this vehicle combines bold style with practicality.
Toyota Vellfire price in Pakistan starts from PKR 85,000,000.
The fancy minivan is equipped with a robust 2500cc 4-cylinder inline 16-valve DOHC chain drive featuring dual VVT-I technology. Its potent engine cranks out 180 horsepower at 6000 RPM and a torque of 235 Nm at 4100 RPM. Sporting a 7-speed automatic transmission, the Toyota Vellfire can hit a top speed of 170 km/h.
The Toyota Vellfire boasts a sizable front grille adorned with chrome plating, giving it a strong and assertive appearance. Its sleek jet-black exterior, paired with stylish side-swept LED headlamps and tail lamps, along with impressive 19-inch alloy wheels, adds a captivating touch to this minivan, making it a head-turner on the road.
Inside, the Toyota Vellfire features comfy seats with leg extenders for that extra dose of coziness. The entire cabin exudes luxury and comfort, offering powered window shades, side tables, and armrests for all outer seats. The front seat is spacious, ensuring convenience for the driver.
The D-shaped steering wheel at the front provides an optimal view of the large console, equipped with handy buttons on the power steering wheel for easy control. Adding to the convenience, the minivan includes a 14-inch display screen with navigation support for a rider-friendly experience.
Seating capacity of up to 7 persons
Power Steering
Anti-Lock Braking System
Power Windows
Air Conditioner
Push Start and Stop Button
Sunroof
Cameras
15-speaker JBL Audio system
Remote Central Locking
Automatic climate control
Auto Headlights
Leather plush seats
Velour Upholstery
Central Console
Fog lamps
Rain Sensing Vipers
Knockdown rear seats
Fuel Average
Toyota Vellfire minivan has a fuel tank capacity of 75 litres which gives an impressive mileage of 11.6 km/l.
|Price
|8.5 crore
|Body Type
|MPV
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|4935 x 1850 x 1895 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Displacement
|2500 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Horse Power
|180 hp
|Torque
|235 Nm
|Boot Space
|0 L
|Kerb Weight
|2065 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|11.3 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Seating Capacity
|6-7 Persons
|Top Speed
|180 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|235/50/18
Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."
