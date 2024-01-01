If you’re all about cozy journeys, a fancy minivan is a must-have for those enjoyable trips with your loved ones. Enter the Toyota Vellfire, a lavish minivan loaded with fantastic features that make traveling a breeze.

In this piece, we’ll delve into the Toyota Vellfire’s price in Pakistan and dish out the scoop on its engine, outer appearance, inner comforts, and fuel efficiency. So, let’s get the lowdown on this stylish ride!

Toyota Vellfire Overview

The Toyota Vellfire, a minivan introduced by a Japanese carmaker in 2008, offers a roomy and pleasant 2500cc ride. Packed with cutting-edge technology, it’s an ideal choice for extended trips with family, friends, or even business outings. Boasting a sleek and functional exterior, this vehicle combines bold style with practicality.

Toyota Vellfire Price in Pakistan

Toyota Vellfire price in Pakistan starts from PKR 85,000,000.

Toyota Vellfire Specification

Engine and Transmission

The fancy minivan is equipped with a robust 2500cc 4-cylinder inline 16-valve DOHC chain drive featuring dual VVT-I technology. Its potent engine cranks out 180 horsepower at 6000 RPM and a torque of 235 Nm at 4100 RPM. Sporting a 7-speed automatic transmission, the Toyota Vellfire can hit a top speed of 170 km/h.

Exterior

The Toyota Vellfire boasts a sizable front grille adorned with chrome plating, giving it a strong and assertive appearance. Its sleek jet-black exterior, paired with stylish side-swept LED headlamps and tail lamps, along with impressive 19-inch alloy wheels, adds a captivating touch to this minivan, making it a head-turner on the road.

Interior

Inside, the Toyota Vellfire features comfy seats with leg extenders for that extra dose of coziness. The entire cabin exudes luxury and comfort, offering powered window shades, side tables, and armrests for all outer seats. The front seat is spacious, ensuring convenience for the driver.

The D-shaped steering wheel at the front provides an optimal view of the large console, equipped with handy buttons on the power steering wheel for easy control. Adding to the convenience, the minivan includes a 14-inch display screen with navigation support for a rider-friendly experience.

More Features

Seating capacity of up to 7 persons

Power Steering

Anti-Lock Braking System

Power Windows

Air Conditioner

Push Start and Stop Button

Sunroof

Cameras

15-speaker JBL Audio system

Remote Central Locking

Automatic climate control

Auto Headlights

Leather plush seats

Velour Upholstery

Central Console

Fog lamps

Rain Sensing Vipers

Knockdown rear seats

Fuel Average

Toyota Vellfire minivan has a fuel tank capacity of 75 litres which gives an impressive mileage of 11.6 km/l.

Competitors

Toyota Carnival

Suzuki Every

Changan Karvaan

Key Specifications

Price 8.5 crore Body Type MPV Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4935 x 1850 x 1895 mm Ground Clearance 160 mm Displacement 2500 cc Transmission Automatic Horse Power 180 hp Torque 235 Nm Boot Space 0 L Kerb Weight 2065 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 11.3 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L Seating Capacity 6-7 Persons Top Speed 180 KM/H Tyre Size 235/50/18

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”