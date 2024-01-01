Emirates Draw is temporarily suspending operations.

This follows Mahzooz’s earlier announcement.

Resumption of operations is expected after approval from authorities.

Advertisement

In the United Arab Emirates, another gambling provider has suspended operations. Emirates Draw stated that it will “enhance its gaming experience” with the temporary halt starting on January 1, 2024.

The action complies with the most recent guidelines issued by the federal organization known as the UAE Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), which was established in September.

The company stated that the goal is to “establish a well-regulated gaming environment in the UAE” in a social media post.

Every week, millions of dirhams in prizes are up for grabs in Emirates Draw’s three games. It had revealed the largest prize money offered in the United Arab Emirates: a Dh200 million jackpot for December 31, 2023. It also has a game where the big prize is a “second salary,” with the chance to earn Dh25,000 a month for 25 years.

Mahzooz, the company that runs raffle draws, declared a similar halt earlier today. An “industry-wide mandate” prompted the action, according to the statement.

Also Read UAE: Mahzooz puts hold on raffle draw, plan to resume ‘soon’ Mahzooz raffle draw is temporarily pausing. This industry-wide decision complies with new...