US warns Saudi-Houthi fighting could ‘escalate rapidly’ after missile targets Riyadh

Loud explosions rang out Saturday in the Saudi capital, where AFP journalists saw a fuel tank bearing the logo of oil giant Aramco on fire near the airport.

WASHINGTON: The United States warned Sunday that fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi rebels could "escalate rapidly" after a missile attack targeted Riyadh for the first time since the Yemen conflict resumed.





President Donald Trump cut short a weekend at Camp David, the secluded presidential retreat in rural Maryland, to return unexpectedly to the White House on Saturday. The White House gave no explanation for the early return.





Loud explosions rang out Saturday in the Saudi capital, where AFP journalists saw a fuel tank bearing the logo of oil giant Aramco on fire near the airport.





"This military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly," the State Department warned, adding that American citizens outside the Middle East should "seriously reconsider travel to and through the region."





In recent weeks, the Houthis' lightning offensive seizing swathes of Yemeni territory has left hundreds dead and displaced more than 110,000 people, according to the U.N. refugee agency.





The violence has already disrupted exports from Saudi Arabia, the world's leading supplier of crude oil, as well as maritime traffic.





The United States last week refused a Saudi request to strike the Houthis, according to the U.S. news platform Axios, but Washington has since approved a $24.3 billion sale of 48 F-35 fighter jets.





On Sunday, CIA Director John Ratcliffe met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a rare visit to Cairo. Sisi stressed "the paramount importance of settling regional crises through political and diplomatic tracks," according to a presidency statement.





The visit came days after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was also in the Egyptian capital, where he and Sisi urged safe and secure navigation through Bab al-Mandab after the Houthis seized the Yemeni coast. The Bab al-Mandab strait is a Red Sea waterway crucial to energy flows and global shipping, and has become even more strategic since Iran imposed a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.





Condemning the Houthis' latest attacks, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told broadcaster NTV that his country had held discussions with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, partners in a mutual defense pact, about possible assistance.





"In this regard, military needs, especially in state technical matters, may happen. There would be no problem in meeting this demand either," he said.





Saudi Arabia has scrambled to contain the fallout of the Houthis' attacks on its territory. On Sunday, the attack on Riyadh was not mentioned in several major Saudi newspapers, even though hours beforehand the Riyadh-led coalition had confirmed that a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis was "successfully intercepted and destroyed."





The coalition added that the pro-Iranian fighters had tried to target "civilians and civilian infrastructure" in several cities in the west of the kingdom, including the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea, an important export hub for Saudi oil. It said the attacks were thwarted by the Gulf monarchy's air defenses.





Saudi Arabia has responded with scores of airstrikes on Houthi-held areas but has failed to stop the fighters' advance.





Claiming responsibility for the attack, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said fighters had carried out "two successful military operations using a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones."





"The first targeted sensitive sites in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and the second targeted Aramco facilities in Yanbu."





This is the first time since Yemen's civil war resumed that strikes have threatened the Saudi capital, piling further pressure on a global economy already rocked by seven months of war between the U.S. and Iran.





Iran's top negotiator said Tehran had conveyed to the U.S. through mediators its conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which it has blockaded throughout the Middle East war.





The Middle East war began in February with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, which responded with retaliatory attacks on countries around the region. Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen also got involved, carrying out attacks against their foes.





While conflict in Yemen predates the Middle East war, the recent escalation in the country — one of the world's poorest — has turned it into the most active front of the wider violence. A fragile truce reached in 2022 collapsed in July, and the Houthis went on an all-out offensive against the internationally recognized government this month.