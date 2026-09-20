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Trump’s Washington arch plan expands into military complex Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says Rosemary on your plate may offer surprising benefits for brain health Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class Joby takes aviation technology across the U.S. with autonomous flight Cardi B celebrates one year of ‘Am I the Drama?’ and sparks fan buzz Hong Kong banker jailed four years over $1.6 billion fraud, crypto bribes Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package Trump’s Washington arch plan expands into military complex Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says Rosemary on your plate may offer surprising benefits for brain health Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class Joby takes aviation technology across the U.S. with autonomous flight Cardi B celebrates one year of ‘Am I the Drama?’ and sparks fan buzz Hong Kong banker jailed four years over $1.6 billion fraud, crypto bribes Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

Cardi B celebrates one year of ‘Am I the Drama?’ and sparks fan buzz

Cardi B described her baby boy as a source of strength during the journey.

Web Desk September 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Cardi B celebrates one year of ‘Am I the Drama?'

Cardi B is turning the spotlight back on the chaos, creativity and unforgettable moments that shaped her latest music era.


The rapper marked the first anniversary of her second studio album, Am I the Drama? by sharing a heartfelt message and a 79-second video montage that revisited the album’s whirlwind journey, from studio sessions and glam preparations to personal moments behind the scenes.

“Happy anniversary to AM I THE DRAMA?” Cardi B wrote, acknowledging that the album “really did live up to its name” as fresh headlines and drama seemed to follow her throughout the era.


The Bronx-born rapper also used the milestone to shine a light on the people who helped her through the demanding creative process.


“Thank you so much to my team, thank you to my fans,” she wrote, before giving an emotional shoutout to her son, who she said was with her throughout the album’s creation.

Cardi B described her baby boy as a source of strength during the journey, writing that he was “in my tummy the whole way” and helped give her the motivation to keep going.


The personal reflection adds another layer to an album era filled with music, headlines, fashion moments and plenty of fan fervor.


The montage gives fans a fast-moving look behind the scenes, featuring glimpses of recording sessions, outfit preparations, personal moments and life during the album rollout.


The album, released on Sept. 19, 2025, marked Cardi B’s long-awaited follow-up to her 2018 debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Atlantic Records announced the sophomore album’s release with collaborations including Janet Jackson, Kehlani, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker and Tyla.


The album later opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 200,000 equivalent album units in its first week, according to Billboard, giving Cardi B her second consecutive chart-topping studio album.


As the anniversary arrived, Cardi B left fans with one playful question: “Should we do it again next year?”

For an artist whose album title promised drama, the first year of her album certainly gave fans plenty to remember.

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