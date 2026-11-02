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Pakistan embassy breaks silence on social media reports of attack on ambassador in Tehran Pakistan embassy breaks silence on social media reports of attack on ambassador in Tehran

Pakistan bound LNG carrier attacked near Strait of Hormuz despite Iranian clearance

The Marshall Islands-flagged carrier Al Mayeda changed course after the attack, casting uncertainty over the delivery of the gas shipment to Pakistan.

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Pakistan faces growing pressure to secure alternative LNG cargoes and manage its limited energy resources.

An LNG carrier transporting liquefied natural gas from Qatar to Pakistan was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, despite reports that Pakistani authorities had obtained prior permission from Iran for the vessel's safe passage, according to Bloomberg.


The Marshall Islands-flagged carrier Al Mayeda changed course after the attack, casting uncertainty over the delivery of the gas shipment to Pakistan.


Pakistani authorities had contacted Iranian officials regarding the vessel's safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and sources familiar with the matter said Iran granted permission for the ship to pass, Bloomberg reported. The permission was allegedly granted only a few hours before the attack on Friday.


The identity of those responsible and the full circumstances of the attack remain unclear.


Qatar-based gas transportation company Nakilat confirmed in an official statement that Al Mayeda was struck by unidentified objects while passing through Gulf waters on the evening of Oct. 30. The company said no crew member was injured and no environmental damage was reported.


Nakilat said the vessel remains safe and operationally capable, while an assessment of any potential damage is underway. The company added that it remains in continuous contact with the vessel's crew and relevant maritime security authorities in the region to ensure the crew's safety.


Ship movement data indicated that Al Mayeda changed direction after the incident and headed back toward the Gulf. It is not clear whether the vessel will resume its journey to Pakistan or whether the LNG shipment will reach its intended destination.


The report of prior permission from Iranian authorities is based on Bloomberg sources, while Nakilat's official statement did not name any country or group as responsible for the attack. It would not be correct at this stage to hold Iran responsible for the incident.


According to Bloomberg, Pakistan had secured safe passage through diplomatic contacts with Iran last month for several LNG carriers arriving from Qatar. Some of those vessels successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz and reached the Arabian Sea.


The latest attack has raised fresh questions about the effectiveness of such arrangements and the continuity of future gas deliveries. The report said that if the current shipment does not reach Pakistan, the country may need to purchase replacement LNG.


Such a purchase could prove expensive, as gas prices in the international spot market are more than three times their pre-war levels. Pakistani authorities have made no definitive announcement regarding the loss of this shipment, a replacement purchase or any impact on gas supplies in the country.

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