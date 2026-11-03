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Pakistan seeks stronger export financing through EXIM Bank

Pakistan has taken steps to modernize its trade ecosystem, reduce export-related risks and help companies reach new markets.

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ISTANBUL: Pakistan is moving to expand export financing by operationalizing its Export-Import Bank, digitizing export credit processes and increasing concessional lending to help exporters compete in international markets, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said.


Khan made the remarks while addressing the 42nd session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation, known as COMCEC, in Istanbul. The session was chaired by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz.


Focus on trade financing


This year’s COMCEC theme is “Developing Effective Trade Financing Tools for Increasing Exports in the OIC Member Countries.” Khan said wider access to affordable and innovative financing, especially for small and medium enterprises, was essential to helping businesses enter foreign markets and become competitive exporters.


He said Pakistan had taken steps to modernize its trade ecosystem, reduce export-related risks and help companies reach new markets.


EXIM Bank and Islamic finance


Khan highlighted the operationalization of the Export-Import Bank of Pakistan, which provides trade credit insurance, guarantees and refinancing facilities to protect exporters and support expansion into international markets, including OIC countries.


He also said Pakistan was expanding Shariah-compliant financing instruments, including Murabaha, Salam and Ijarah, to give businesses alternatives consistent with Islamic financial principles.

Digital access for smaller firms

The minister said Pakistan was digitizing export credit processes through integrated online portals linking commercial banks and development finance institutions. The measures are intended to shorten processing times and improve financing access for micro, small and medium enterprises.

Pakistan has also substantially increased concessional financing for exporters to strengthen competitiveness and encourage greater participation in international trade, Khan said.

OIC cooperation

Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deeper economic and commercial ties with OIC member states, saying greater trade integration could create significant opportunities for shared prosperity.

He noted that Pakistan hosts the headquarters of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, which connects private sectors across the OIC’s 57 member countries. Pakistan will continue supporting the body as a bridge between businesses and policymakers to promote investment and commercial partnerships, he said.

Khan also called for closer cooperation on digital integration, artificial intelligence and sustainable development, saying technological advances could help OIC countries modernize their economies, improve competitiveness and strengthen regional connectivity.


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