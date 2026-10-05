Federal govt raises petrol price, cuts diesel price

The price of petrol has been raised by 88 paisa per liter, bringing the new price to Rs393.64 per liter.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has increased the price of petrol while reducing the price of diesel, according to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division on Monday.

The price of petrol has been raised by 88 paisa per liter, bringing the new price to Rs393.64 per liter.

The government also reduced the price of high-speed diesel by Rs1.88 per liter. The new diesel price has been set at Rs397.76 rupees per liter.

The revised prices will take effect from October 6, according to the notification.

The latest adjustment comes amid fluctuations in international oil prices and changes in petroleum-related costs.

Earlier, Federal government has increased the prices of petrol and diesel again, according to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division on Friday.

Petrol prices have been raised by Rs2.10 per liter, taking the new price to Rs392.76 per liter.

The price of high-speed diesel has increased by 30 paisa per liter to Rs399.64 per liter.

The new prices will remain effective for October 3, 4 and 5, according to the notification.

The latest increase comes a day after the government also announced a hike in petrol prices.

The repeated adjustments come amid changes in international oil prices and domestic petroleum pricing.