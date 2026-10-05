Tuesday, October 6, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, October 6, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
06-OCT-2026
PETROL
+0.88 PKR
Rs. 393.64/ltr
DIESEL
-1.88 PKR
Rs. 397.76/ltr
Headlines
PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks stronger Pakistan-Poland partnership on trade and peace Rihanna’s red waterline ignites fall’s hottest beauty craze Saudi Arabia to host sixth 'Hajj conference' in Jeddah Dry plant technology introduced in Thar coal, Bilal Babar says BTS fuels K-pop frenzy with 'BE@RBRICK' teaser as new identity era begins Darya Shipilova’s death puts three Central Asian nations on plague alert Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz receives UN-Habitat award for housing program Australia probes Flydubai co-pilot’s Melbourne links Yemen forces make gains near vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait King Charles signals fresh chapter with Harry, Meghan reunion “Señorita” queen Camila Cabello sparks 'CC5' buzz with mysterious studio tease Google faces $1.3 billion UK lawsuit over alleged hidden Play Store charges PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks stronger Pakistan-Poland partnership on trade and peace Rihanna’s red waterline ignites fall’s hottest beauty craze Saudi Arabia to host sixth 'Hajj conference' in Jeddah Dry plant technology introduced in Thar coal, Bilal Babar says BTS fuels K-pop frenzy with 'BE@RBRICK' teaser as new identity era begins Darya Shipilova’s death puts three Central Asian nations on plague alert Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz receives UN-Habitat award for housing program Australia probes Flydubai co-pilot’s Melbourne links Yemen forces make gains near vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait King Charles signals fresh chapter with Harry, Meghan reunion “Señorita” queen Camila Cabello sparks 'CC5' buzz with mysterious studio tease Google faces $1.3 billion UK lawsuit over alleged hidden Play Store charges

Federal govt raises petrol price, cuts diesel price

The price of petrol has been raised by 88 paisa per liter, bringing the new price to Rs393.64 per liter.

Web Desk October 05, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has increased the price of petrol while reducing the price of diesel, according to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division on Monday.

The price of petrol has been raised by 88 paisa per liter, bringing the new price to Rs393.64 per liter.

The government also reduced the price of high-speed diesel by Rs1.88 per liter. The new diesel price has been set at Rs397.76 rupees per liter.

The revised prices will take effect from October 6, according to the notification.

The latest adjustment comes amid fluctuations in international oil prices and changes in petroleum-related costs.

Earlier, Federal government has increased the prices of petrol and diesel again, according to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division on Friday.

Petrol prices have been raised by Rs2.10 per liter, taking the new price to Rs392.76 per liter.

The price of high-speed diesel has increased by 30 paisa per liter to Rs399.64 per liter.

The new prices will remain effective for October 3, 4 and 5, according to the notification.

The latest increase comes a day after the government also announced a hike in petrol prices.

The repeated adjustments come amid changes in international oil prices and domestic petroleum pricing.

Recommended

Federal govt cuts petrol and diesel prices

Federal govt cuts petrol and diesel prices
Govt raises petrol price by Rs3.26, cuts diesel price by Rs1.01

Govt raises petrol price by Rs3.26, cuts diesel price by Rs1.01
Federal govt raises petrol price, cuts diesel rate

Federal govt raises petrol price, cuts diesel rate
Federal govt raises petrol and diesel prices again

Federal govt raises petrol and diesel prices again
Federal govt cuts petrol and diesel prices

Federal govt cuts petrol and diesel prices

Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Pakistan

Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Pakistan
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Pakistan

Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Pakistan
Federal govt cuts petrol, diesel prices

Federal govt cuts petrol, diesel prices
Bangladesh fuel price hike pushes petrol to 160 taka per liter

Bangladesh fuel price hike pushes petrol to 160 taka per liter
Federal govt raises petrol, diesel prices again

Federal govt raises petrol, diesel prices again
Govt to announce major electricity price cut, Rs. 9-10 deduction expected

Govt to announce major electricity price cut, Rs. 9-10 deduction expected
Saudi Delegation Set to Sign $2 Billion Agreements with Pakistan Tomorrow

Saudi Delegation Set to Sign $2 Billion Agreements with Pakistan Tomorrow