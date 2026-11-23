Gold prices jump Rs7800 per tola in Pakistan

In the international bullion market, the price of gold rose by $78 per ounce to reach $3,616.





KARACHI: Gold and silver prices recorded a sharp increase in international and domestic markets after a three-day pause.





In the international bullion market, the price of gold rose by $78 per ounce to reach $3,616.





In the domestic market, the price of gold increased by Rs7,800 per tola to Rs384,136. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold surged by Rs6,687 to Rs329,334.





Meanwhile, silver prices also registered an increase. The price of silver rose by Rs135 per tola to Rs4,735, while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs116 to Rs4,059.





Gold is traditionally considered a safe-haven investment, with demand often increasing during periods of inflation, political uncertainty and economic instability.





The precious metal has been used as a form of currency and wealth for centuries. Investors often turn to gold when uncertainty surrounds other asset classes.





Pakistan has also revised its gold price calculation mechanism, under which domestic rates are set at a premium of $20 per ounce over international market prices.