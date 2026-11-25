Pakistan invites Maldives to invest in tuna industry as nations deepen maritime ties

Pakistan had secured a tuna quota of 25,000 metric tons from the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission for the first time.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's maritime affairs minister has invited the Maldives to invest in the country's emerging tuna-processing and canning industry, officials said, as the two nations seek to deepen trade and maritime cooperation.





Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry extended the offer during a meeting with an eight-member Maldivian delegation led by Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Ameen, according to an official statement.





Chaudhry told the delegation that Pakistan had secured a tuna quota of 25,000 metric tons from the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission for the first time, 15,000 tons of yellowfin tuna and 10,000 tons of skipjack, a development he said could generate about $200 million in export earnings.





He said the quota offered significant potential for Pakistan's tuna industry, adding that sustainable fishing practices, policy reforms and international partnerships could help boost exports, attract investment and generate foreign exchange while protecting marine resources.





The two sides also discussed cooperation in tourism, particularly medical tourism, food security and medical equipment, as well as expanding bilateral trade, improving transport links and strengthening maritime connectivity.





Chaudhry said a joint working group with representatives from both countries had been established to identify trade opportunities and recommend measures to facilitate bilateral trade and investment. The group is preparing proposals ahead of a high-level Pakistani delegation's visit to the Maldives in December.





The Maldivian delegation included Deputy Tourism Minister Mohamed Awadh, Maldivian High Commissioner to Pakistan Mohamed Thoha and senior aviation officials.