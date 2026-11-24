China extends key mineral export relief in U.S. trade dispute

Beijing initially introduced export restrictions on rare earth minerals in October last year.

The latest announcement comes after the United States introduced new export restrictions

BEIJING: China has extended its suspension of restrictions on key mineral exports to the United States until Jan. 27, in a move aimed at easing trade tensions following last week's meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.





China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Tuesday, Nov. 24, that export controls on several minerals sold to the United States would remain suspended. The previous suspension was due to expire this week.





Beijing initially introduced export restrictions on rare earth minerals in October last year before pausing them a month later. It extended the suspension earlier this month until Jan. 10.





China classifies germanium, gallium and antimony as dual-use minerals because they have applications in both civilian industries and military equipment.





Beijing imposed export controls on these materials in 2024 but agreed to suspend the restrictions last November as part of efforts to reduce trade tensions with Washington.





The latest announcement comes after the United States introduced new export restrictions targeting artificial intelligence-related technology. The measures prompted South Korean and Taiwanese chipmakers to suspend certain shipments to Chinese customers.





The suspension also follows Trump's move to reinstate Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a prominent supporter of allowing chip sales to China.





China's Foreign Ministry had previously warned that Beijing could take countermeasures against U.S. restrictions. However, China has increasingly used its dominance in critical minerals, rare earth supplies and processing capabilities as leverage during trade disputes.





The two leaders have held three meetings this year and are expected to meet again during the Group of 20 summit in Miami on Dec. 14-15.





China's Commerce Ministry did not provide further details about the latest extension. It also remains unclear whether Beijing will offer similar relief to Japan regarding rare earth export restrictions.