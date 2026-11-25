Pakistan selects three foreign banks for $500 million trade finance facility

Commerzbank, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank were chosen as financing partners following a competitive selection process that drew bids from nine international financial institutions.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's government has selected a consortium of three international banks to arrange a $500 million trade finance facility backed by the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), a member of the World Bank Group, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.





Commerzbank, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank were chosen as financing partners following a competitive selection process that drew bids from nine international financial institutions, the ministry said in a statement.





Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb was informed of the selection during a virtual meeting with senior leadership of the consortium and representatives of MIGA.





The one-year facility, renewable on a rolling 1+1+1 basis, will support financing of essential imports and trade-related expenditures, the statement said. The banks were selected on the basis of the most competitive financing terms offered to the government.





The ministry said the transaction marks the government's first-ever credit enhancement transaction with MIGA under its Trade Finance program, and the first-ever participation of Commerzbank and JP Morgan in commercial lending to the government of Pakistan.





"This facility opened new avenues for international financing," the ministry said, adding that the strong response from international financial institutions "reflect growing confidence in Pakistan's improving economic outlook and progress towards sustainable growth."





The ministry expressed gratitude to all participating institutions for their engagement throughout the process and said the transaction represents an important step toward "mobilising private international capital through multilateral risk-mitigation instruments, diversifying external financing sources and exploring innovative financing structures, while maintaining prudent debt management and fiscal responsibility."





The government said it would work closely with MIGA and the selected banks to advance the transaction toward its timely execution.