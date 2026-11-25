Israel's Eisenkot secures first coalition deal in bid to form government

Eisenkot met earlier Tuesday with Avigdor Lieberman, head of the Israel Our Home party, and the two agreed on a deal afterward

Israel’s Yashar party, led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, said Tuesday it agreed to sign a coalition pact with a right-wing opposition party as it seeks to form a government following last month’s election.





Yashar said Eisenkot met earlier Tuesday with Avigdor Lieberman, head of the Israel Our Home party, and the two agreed on a deal afterward, the first such alliance since the election.





Israel’s parliament was sworn in Nov. 10 without a new government after the Oct. 27 election stripped Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his majority but left others with no clear path to power. President Isaac Herzog has tasked Eisenkot with forming a government, while Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister.





Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud, allied with far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, outperformed election expectations but still lost its majority. It now holds 53 of the Knesset’s 120 seats. Eisenkot’s center-right Yashar and its patchwork coalition partners, including Lieberman, hold just 48 seats. But they have potential allies in the parties representing Israel’s Arab minority, which hold 19 seats and are aligned with Eisenkot in their vehement opposition to Netanyahu.





The agreement between Eisenkot, whose party won 21 parliament seats, and Lieberman, whose party won seven, was something of a surprise, since Lieberman had been vocal about his opposition to forming a government with support from Arab parties as well as to a unity government with Netanyahu. Lieberman has also said his main goal is to oust Netanyahu from power.





Eisenkot has until Dec. 6 to form a government under a 28-day mandate, but he could ask for a 14-day extension. If he fails, Netanyahu would get a shot. If no one is able to form a government, another election will be held next year.





Talks are also ongoing between Eisenkot, some of his “change bloc” partners and Likud on forming a unity government. The left-wing Democrats party, which won eight parliament seats, separately said it was suspending talks with Eisenkot because of progress in his talks with Netanyahu’s Likud on a possible unity government and given the deadlock in negotiations to form a “change government.” Yair Golan, head of the Democrats, has said he prefers a government without Netanyahu but with Arab parties.