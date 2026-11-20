Pakistan's mobile subscriber base grows 0.47% to 212.5 million in October

Average monthly data usage per subscriber rose 3.11% month-over-month to 8.96 gigabytes from 8.69 gigabytes.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's mobile subscriber base reached 212.5 million in October 2026, up 0.47% month-over-month with net additions of 995,000 subscribers, according to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority data.





Jazz led industry subscriber additions in October, adding 812,000 subscribers to reach 77.2 million, a 1.06% month-over-month increase. The report attributed the growth to superior network performance, noting Jazz ranked first in PTA's latest Quality of Service survey conducted in major cities.





PTML, comprising Ufone and Telenor, added 268,000 subscribers, bringing its base to 76.5 million, up 0.35% month-over-month.





Zong lost 67,000 subscribers, continuing its month-over-month downward trend, with its total base falling to 56.5 million, down 0.12%.





The industry's 3G/4G subscriber base remained broadly flat at 162.6 million, up 0.06% month-over-month. Jazz maintained its lead with 59.7 million 3G/4G subscribers, followed by PTML at 53.6 million, Zong at 47.4 million and SCO at 2 million.





Average monthly data usage per subscriber rose 3.11% month-over-month to 8.96 gigabytes from 8.69 gigabytes.





On the handset supply front, total handset supply from local manufacturing and imports stood at 26.98 million units in the first 10 months of calendar year 2026, up 13% month-over-month.





Commercial imports surged to 3.95 million units, up 39% month-over-month, attributed to the government's recent reduction in mobile handset import duties. Regulatory duties were cut by 20% across listed handset categories and Additional Customs Duty was reduced from 6% to 4%.





Local mobile phone manufacturing posted 23 million units, up 9% month-over-month. The share of locally manufactured phones in total supply declined from 88% in the first nine months of 2026 to 85% in the 10-month period, mainly due to higher inflows of imported phones following the duty reduction.





The top five locally assembled brands during the period were VGO Tel with 3.50 million units, followed by Infinix at 2.27 million units, Itel at 2.03 million units, TECHNO at 1.38 million units and Nokia at 1.28 million units.