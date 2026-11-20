Taiwan flags 2,700 suspected China-linked accounts on Meta's Threads

An internal government report and officials said around 260 accounts shared more than 2,150 AI-generated videos.

The accounts attempted to appear authentic by presenting themselves as ordinary Taiwanese users

TAIPEI: Taiwanese authorities have flagged nearly 2,700 accounts on Meta's Threads platform over suspected links to a China-backed influence campaign targeting public opinion ahead of the island's Nov. 28 local elections, according to government officials and reports reviewed by Reuters.





Officials identified the accounts in recent weeks and reported them to Meta, alleging they were part of a coordinated effort to influence Taiwanese voters through misleading online content and political messaging.





Accounts created in coordinated batches:





Government officials said most of the flagged accounts were created in groups over the past four months. Many reportedly used similar Chinese-language names followed by different numbers, raising concerns about coordinated activity.





The accounts attempted to appear authentic by presenting themselves as ordinary Taiwanese users. They initially shared everyday content, including fortune-telling posts, before shifting toward political messaging.





Their posts reportedly criticized the government, attacked political candidates, expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and encouraged voters to stay away from polling stations.





AI-generated videos target ruling party:





An internal government report and officials said around 260 accounts shared more than 2,150 AI-generated videos, which received approximately 2.35 million interactions through comments and shares.





The videos mainly focused on the DPP's politicians and government policies. Some also targeted Puma Shen, the party's candidate for Taipei mayor, with allegations of bullying that he has denied.





Taiwan's Nov. 28 elections will determine mayors and county chiefs across the island. The vote is widely seen as an important measure of public support for President Lai Ching-te and his ruling DPP ahead of the next presidential election, scheduled for early 2028.





Meta responds to Taiwan's allegations:





Meta said it had removed the accounts reported by Taiwanese authorities, adding that its automated systems had already disabled many of them. The company also said none of the flagged accounts had published election-related content and that most had no followers.





China has repeatedly denied accusations that it interferes in Taiwan's elections. Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to requests for comment on the latest allegations.