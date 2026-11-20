Turkish seismic vessel arrives in Pakistan to begin offshore oil and gas exploration

Turkish Petroleum to conduct 3D survey covering 670 square kilometers in Indus Sea block; drilling operations targeted for early next year.





KARACHI: A Turkish seismic vessel arrived at Karachi port to begin exploring for oil and gas in Pakistan's offshore waters, officials said, marking a new phase in energy cooperation between the two countries.





Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, who arrived a day earlier, joined Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and other Pakistani officials to receive the Oruç Reis on Friday.





"The arrival of the vessel marks a new chapter in scientific exploration and strategic cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye," Dar said at the arrival ceremony.





Dar said the vessel brings "Turkish scientific expertise together with the experience and capabilities of our national energy companies to advance exploration in Pakistan's offshore domain." He cautioned that a seismic survey cannot guarantee a commercial discovery. "But no discovery can be made without seismic and exploration," he said.





Bayraktar said Turkish Petroleum would conduct a 3D seismic data acquisition operation for about two months, covering 670 square kilometers (259 square miles) in the Indus Sea block.





"Based on the data that we're going to collect here, we aim to launch operations in the identified fields in 2027," he said. "I believe this is the beginning of a new era and will inspire us for new projects that will shape our energy markets, our bilateral trades and both economies."





Malik called the vessel's arrival a "landmark event" for Pakistan's energy sector and a "landmark revival of seismic exploration in the Indus Basin."





"Offshore exploration is complex, capital-intensive and uncertain, but nations do not secure their energy futures by leaving their potential unexplored," he said. The seismic data would "give a clearer picture of the subsurface, reduce geological and drilling uncertainty and form the basis of future exploration programmes," he added.





Malik said Pakistan-Turkiye cooperation in petroleum has expanded substantially, with Turkish Petroleum serving as operator with a 25% share in the Eastern Offshore Indus Block C, alongside PPL, OGDCL and Mari Energies.





The vessel will survey offshore blocks that Islamabad auctioned for oil and gas exploration for the first time in two decades as part of efforts to revive domestic exploration and reduce reliance on imports.





Malik said the data acquisition and interpretation is expected to be completed within six months, "leading to the start of the drilling operations early next year."





"Pakistan's energy security is also inseparable from its economic security," he said. "Every effort to develop indigenous resources reduces our external vulnerability and strengthens our economy."





Pakistan has long sought to tap its offshore potential, but exploration has stalled for years due to lack of investment and technical capacity. The development comes months after Pakistan Petroleum Limited signed production sharing agreements and exploration licenses for eight offshore blocks awarded under the Pakistan Offshore Bid Round 2025.