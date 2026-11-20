Food rider held for selling sensitive data on dark web

He was selling the true identities and personal data of secret agents from various countries, which is why Chinese agencies had also been after him.

KARACHI: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested a young man who delivered food at night for allegedly selling sensitive data on the dark web, officials said. International agencies had been looking for him for the past three years.





Acting on a tip from an international agency, the NCCIA picked Hassam-ud-Din up from the backstreets of Manzoor Colony in half a day, officials said.





The suspect worked as a food delivery rider at night and was badly addicted to online gambling. To raise money for betting, he turned to the dark web, joined various Telegram channels, collected the open-source data available there and sold it for cryptocurrency.





According to his confession, he operated under the IDs “DP Blue” and “Gotham City.” He traded in data on American citizens, including names, phone numbers, ZIP codes and addresses, along with FBI data.





The investigation also revealed that he was selling the true identities and personal data of secret agents from various countries, which is why Chinese agencies had also been after him.

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Investigators said the suspect was an obsessive fan of the Hollywood film “Batman.” He used the alias “DP Wayne,” named his Telegram channels after the fictional city of Gotham, and had Batman and associated characters tattooed on his body.





Meanwhile, the NCCIA has arrested several suspects in separate investigations involving cybercrime, drug trafficking, online gambling and online exploitation of children.





Speaking at a news conference, NCCIA Additional Director Shahzad Akbar said a man identified as Daniyal had been arrested for allegedly developing dialer software for a network involved in the so-called “Dabba scheme.” The software was supplied to various call centers, and a case has been registered against him, officials said.





Akbar said two suspects had also been arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to universities and colleges. Investigators found evidence of supplies to Indus University, the University of Karachi and Urdu Science College, he said.





The agency has also registered a case against an alleged financial network linked to online gambling.