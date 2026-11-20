White House fires cybersecurity chief after widespread outages

Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X that Department of Defense chief information officer Kirsten Davies is the new national cyber director.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. government's top cybersecurity official is leaving his post following a string of tech outages that affected the National Security Agency, the nation's air traffic control system and several banks.





Sean Cairncross had served as national cyber director since August 2025. CBS News, the BBC's U.S. news partner, reported he was fired after losing the confidence of White House chief of staff Stephen Miller. The Associated Press could not independently verify the circumstances of his departure.





Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X that Department of Defense chief information officer Kirsten Davies is the new national cyber director.





The news, first reported by Axios, follows security concerns including the ability of advanced artificial intelligence models, mostly from U.S. companies, to discover vulnerabilities that humans would be unable to find on their own. The AFP news agency and CBS both cited sources saying Cairncross was fired in a move supported by President Donald Trump.





Earlier this week, Rubio said there was "zero evidence" the outages were connected, adding, "we are not under systemic attack." But the fact that so many occurred in quick succession has left some people worried about the safety of technology heavily relied upon in all aspects of daily life.





Cairncross was previously a lawyer in the Republican Party before becoming chief operating officer of the Republican National Committee. During the first Trump administration, he was part of the White House chief of staff's team. He later worked in the private sector before returning to government in August 2025.





The White House has not publicly confirmed the departure or given a reason for Cairncross leaving his role.