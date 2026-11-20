Tiger Woods, Vanessa Trump spark marriage buzz after overcoming personal struggles

The report mentioned that Tiger Woods remains concerned about repeating past mistakes.

Vanessa, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April, reportedly received encouraging news in October

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are reportedly heading toward marriage after a challenging year brought them closer, with the golf star said to be considering a proposal despite lingering fears from his previous marriage.





The American professional golfer and Vanessa, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr., began dating in late 2024 and publicly confirmed their relationship in March 2025.





According to a report cited by Radar Online, the couple has grown closer while navigating personal challenges. However, Woods is reportedly hesitant to propose because of the emotional impact of his first marriage.





"He's a man in love, but he's also got a lot of baggage from his first marriage," the insider told the outlet.





The report mentioned that Tiger Woods remains concerned about repeating past mistakes following his difficult separation from Swedish model Elin Nordegren.





His six-year marriage to Nordegren lasted from 2004 to 2010. The former couple share two children, daughter Sam Alexis Woods, born in 2007, and son Charlie Axel Woods, born in 2009. Their marriage ended following revelations of Woods' infidelity.





The insider added that Woods understands he must take a chance on love if he wants to move forward with Vanessa.





Vanessa Trump's health battle brought the couple closer:





Vanessa, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April, reportedly received encouraging news in October when she was declared cancer-free, according to the supplied report.





The report suggested that facing personal difficulties together has strengthened the couple's relationship. Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. were married from 2005 to 2019 and have five children together: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.





Possible wedding could draw White House attention:





A potential marriage between Woods and Vanessa could attract considerable attention because of her connection to the Trump family.





According to the insider, Woods does not want to rush into a proposal or jeopardize their relationship, but he reportedly believes it may be time to make their commitment official.





"When it actually happens is anyone's guess, but it will probably be sooner rather than later," according to Radar Online. For now, neither Woods nor Vanessa has publicly confirmed an engagement or wedding plans.