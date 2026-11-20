Van Gogh painting sells for record $190.4 million

The painting, Châtaigniers en fleurs (“Chestnut Trees in Blossom”), was painted in 1890, in the final two months of Van Gogh’s life.





NEW YORK: Auction house Sotheby’s sold a painting by Vincent van Gogh for a record $190.4 million (£144.8 million) on Wednesday, shattering the artist’s previous auction record of $117.2 million set in 2022.





The painting, Châtaigniers en fleurs (“Chestnut Trees in Blossom”), was painted in 1890, in the final two months of Van Gogh’s life. Sotheby’s considers it one of the most important works from that period to remain in private hands.





The historic sale went ahead after an eleventh-hour agreement resolved a dispute over claims that the painting was sold under duress during the rise of the Nazis. It was not immediately clear who bought it.





The oil painting, which was estimated at $180 million (£136 million) before the sale, was offered as part of the Blaquier-Arrieta Collection.





In the hours before the auction, Sotheby’s announced that the Blaquier-Arrieta family and the heirs of the Fischer family, the work’s previous German owners, had settled the dispute.





Representatives of the Fischer heirs had claimed the painting may have been sold under duress. A lawyer for the heirs reportedly wrote to Sotheby’s saying it was sold in Amsterdam before World War II because of financial losses the family’s publishing company suffered under the Nazis.





“In recognition of the painting’s complex Nazi-era history and the suffering endured by the Fischer family during the Holocaust, the two families have reached a mutually satisfactory resolution and the work will be sold pursuant to their agreement,” Sotheby’s said.





The auction house detailed the provenance of the painting on its website. Samuel Fischer, a famous German publisher, acquired it in 1909, and it was passed down in his family after his death in 1934.





The painting was deposited with Paul Cassirer in Amsterdam in 1932 or 1933, before it went to Henriette and Marcel Kapferer in Paris in 1936. Four other owners followed. The Blaquier family acquired it in 1975 and owned it for more than half a century before the latest sale.