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Andy Burnham becomes first UK PM to run Great North Run Gabriel Guevara sets Instagram ablaze with head-turning F1 weekend look Alibaba, DHL team up to put AI at the heart of SME shipping Karachi airport extends vaccine deadline for Saudi-Bound travelers IHC bars state resources, orders ights protection during PTI March Scooter Braun eyes wedding bells with Sydney Sweeney as marriage rumors swirl Pakistan’s cost-of-living squeeze deepens as fuel and energy prices climb Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly Andy Burnham becomes first UK PM to run Great North Run Gabriel Guevara sets Instagram ablaze with head-turning F1 weekend look Alibaba, DHL team up to put AI at the heart of SME shipping Karachi airport extends vaccine deadline for Saudi-Bound travelers IHC bars state resources, orders ights protection during PTI March Scooter Braun eyes wedding bells with Sydney Sweeney as marriage rumors swirl Pakistan’s cost-of-living squeeze deepens as fuel and energy prices climb Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly

Punjab makes annual vehicle fitness certificate mandatory

The Punjab government has made annual fitness certificates compulsory for all private vehicles across the province under new requirements for vehicle owners.

Web Desk September 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

The Punjab government has made annual fitness certificates compulsory for all private vehicles across the province under new requirements for vehicle owners.

Under the new rule, private vehicle owners will have to get their vehicles inspected and obtain a fitness certificate every year. Vehicles found operating without a valid certificate may initially receive a challan, while repeated violations could result in the vehicle being seized.

The government has set the annual fitness certificate fee at between Rs500 and Rs2,000, depending on the vehicle category.

However, implementing the requirement could be challenging for vehicle owners because Punjab currently has only 13 fitness centers to inspect millions of vehicles across the province.

The limited number of testing centers could lead to long queues and delays, especially in major cities where the number of vehicles is significantly higher.

The new requirement is expected to encourage regular vehicle inspections and ensure that privately owned vehicles meet prescribed fitness and safety standards. However, vehicle owners may face additional costs and logistical difficulties when obtaining the certificates every year.

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