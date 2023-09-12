EA Announces Free-to-Play Next Sims Game With No Subscriptions

The latest update from The Sims games team unveils progress on The Sims 5.

The latest update from The Sims games team unveils progress on the game codenamed Project Rene, which is informally referred to as The Sims 5 for now. Crucially, Maxis has confirmed that the upcoming major Sims game will adopt a free-to-play model and will offer more features in its base game compared to The Sims 4 at its initial release.

During the Project Rene update presentation, Lyndsay Pearson, the Sims creative VP, substantiates what was implied by a job posting back in June: the next Sims game will be available for free download. Pearson clarifies that Project Rene can be played “without a subscription, without purchasing the core game, or encountering energy mechanics.”

Previously, there were speculations about the next Sims game adopting a subscription-based model. However, it appears that this isn’t the current plan. Additionally, it won’t incorporate the common mobile game approach of limiting gameplay through energy meters and microtransactions. Instead, Pearson states that Project Rene will rely on DLC game packs, similar to what we’re familiar with in The Sims 4. Pearson notes, “Apart from regular updates to the core game, we will offer content and packs. It won’t initially have all the features of The Sims 4, but we will introduce new experiences and content to Project Rene over time.”

As an example, Pearson mentions the potential inclusion of seasons, albeit cautiously, saying that Project Rene might encompass “basic weather” in the base game, available to all for free, with a separate pack focused on winter sports available for purchase. However, it remains to be seen if elements like pets and all life stages will also be part of the base game.

The presentation also hints at the possibility of “large-scale early access options” for Project Rene, although this is likely years away. Pearson emphasizes that the development of the next Sims game is still in its early stages and exploratory, even though private playtests have been taking place. Wider public testing will probably have to wait.

Interestingly, Pearson notes that Project Rene and The Sims 4 (along with The Sims Mobile) will coexist for the foreseeable future. It is not intended to replace existing Sims experiences. This further underscores that despite sounding like a core Sims series experience, the next major Sims game will differ from the previous numbered titles in some way, particularly with the addition of multiplayer.

