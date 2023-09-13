Warzone Gamers Demand Fixation In “Boring” State Of Battle Royale

Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah map has faced challenges in meeting player expectations.

There’s a growing demand among gamers to revert some of the changes.

A Warzone Reddit user has called for an increase in the battle royale player count.

Warzone 2 introduced the Al Mazrah map alongside Modern Warfare 2 in late 2022 as its central battle royale arena. However, compared to its predecessor and the beloved Verdansk map, it has struggled to meet player expectations.

To cater to players longing for the movement mechanics of the previous Warzone version based on the Modern Warfare 2019 engine, certain adjustments were made. Yet, there’s a growing demand within the player community to revert some of these changes.

A Warzone Reddit user, tearsofthekingodm, has called on developers to increase the battle royale player count on Al Mazrah from 100 to 150, a proposal that has gained significant support.

One player on Reddit expressed frustration: “I find myself running without encountering anyone for minutes. Even the faster circles aren’t improving the situation. Revert it back to 150 players.”

Another player noted that the “map is excessively spacious for just 100 players,” while some believed it might still be too vast even for 150 players, saying: “Al Mazrah is a map that should have at least 200 players to make it somewhat fun… 150 was not enough… 100?… enjoy boredom.” Additionally, some Warzone fans pointed out significant server-related issues, observing that the game “struggles to handle 100 players, with constant stuttering.”

While many Warzone enthusiasts agree that increasing the player count could alleviate the prevailing sense of “boredom” in the game, others fear that it could worsen performance issues.

