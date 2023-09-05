5 Italian Scholarships to Launch Your Study Abroad Dreams

KP’s Government Universities in Dire Financial Straits
Italy is a highly attractive destination for those looking for scholarship opportunities to pursue higher education.
The country boasts numerous prestigious universities that provide a wide range of scholarships for international students, with a total of more than 800 scholarships available.
These scholarships come with various advantages, such as a monthly stipend averaging $2,500 (equivalent to approximately Rs 1,82,500) to help cover tuition fees and accommodation costs.
Here’s an overview of some noteworthy scholarships:
Italian government scholarship:
The Italian government extends scholarships to international students pursuing master’s or Ph.D. programs at the nation’s top universities. These scholarships cover monthly payments of 900 euros (Rs 80,029), tuition fees, and medical insurance.
Scuola Normale Superiore PhD Scholarships:
Scuola Normale Superiore offers 75 PhD scholarships, accessible to both Italian and foreign students for a four-year duration. These scholarships cover tuition fees and provide a grant for board and lodging. Additionally, students can secure extra funding for their research endeavors, even if conducted abroad.
Institution: Scuola Normale Superiore
Level of Study: PhD
Arturo Falaschi PhD Fellowships:
The Arturo Falaschi PhD Fellowships offer extensive financial support to international students, covering a two-year duration and the possibility of a one-year extension. These fellowships provide a highly competitive package, including stipends, health insurance, and supplementary benefits.
Bocconi University Scholarships:
International students pursuing undergraduate and master’s degrees can access Bocconi University Scholarships. These scholarships offer tuition waivers valued at around 12,000 euros (equivalent to approximately Rs 10,20,000) per year for undergraduates and 13,000 euros (approximately Rs 11,55,817) per year for graduate students, along with accommodation benefits.
University of Bologna Scholarship:
The University of Bologna Scholarship, fully funded by the university, is designed for international students pursuing undergraduate and master’s degrees. Those awarded this scholarship receive study grants amounting to 11,000 euros (equivalent to approximately Rs 9,78,107) gross, in addition to tuition fee waivers. Italy’s wide range of scholarship opportunities makes it an appealing choice for international students in search of financial assistance for their higher education pursuits.
