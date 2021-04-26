Oscars 2021: Chloé Zhao accepts the Academy Award for Best Director

Adsense 300×250

Chloé Zhao scripted history as she became the first woman of colour and only the second woman at all to win the best director award at the Oscars.

As per media reports, the Chinese-born, British-educated, and US-based Chloé Zhao also picked up the award for Best Picture at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Zhao is known for her quietly compelling portraits of people, often played by non-professional actors, in the margins of society in the American West.

While speaking of her Academy Award, she said, ‘This is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves, and to hold on to the goodness in each other, no matter how difficult it is to do that.’

She said, ‘I have always found goodness in the people I met everywhere I went in the world. So this is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold onto the goodness and themselves, and…in each other.’

Nomadland is a drama film written, edited, produced, and directed by Chloé Zhao.

It stars Frances McDormand as a vandwelling woman who leaves her hometown after her husband dies and the sole industry closes down, to be “houseless” and travel around the United States.