Murder of Lahore model Nayab Nadeem further convoluted

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 12:02 pm
Nayab Nadeem

Police have received the post-mortem report of Nayab Nadeem, a model who was killed in Defence, ​​Lahore. The cause of death was not revealed in the report, which further complicated the murder case. The investigation team is now awaiting the report of the forensic agency.

No progress has been made so far in the case of the model who was killed two days ago in Defence, Lahore. Police have received a post-mortem report of the victim in which the cause of murder could not be ascertained.

The report also did not prove that the victim was abused whereas signs of torture were found on her neck.

According to the post-mortem report, there was blood in the victim’s mouth. Evidence of vomiting before death has also been found.

The autopsy was performed 40 to 48 hours after her death, and the final cause of death will now be determined in a forensic agency report. No suspect has been arrested for the tragic incident thus far.

SSP Mansoor Aman said, “We have also found traces of human hands at the window and have sent the samples for forensic examination.”

