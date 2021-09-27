Hina Khan shocking revelation about her dusky skin says “I didn’t get cast because of my dusky complexion”

Hina Khan, who gained popularity as Akshara in the television series “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” recently made heads turn with her stunning style in the song “Main Bhi Barbaad.” She was spotted with Angad Bedi, and fans are enamored with their on-screen chemistry. The actress said in an interview about the song, her professional rejections, and her relationship with Rocky Jaiswal, her Bollywood path, and more.

Hina claimed during the interview that she was turned down for a movie in which she had to play a Kashmiri girl because of her dusky complexion.

The host ask her how she handles rejections, she replied, “There are times where I probably don’t like the story or I don’t want to do that kind of a character for the time being, but they’re also are times where you probably test for it, and you are very keen that it works, but it doesn’t work out for various reasons”.

She further said “I can’t talk about the project, but I remember I could not crack a project because I didn’t look Kashmiri enough. I am Kashmiri and I can fluently speak the language but I didn’t get cast because my complexion is dusky and I am not extremely fair”.

“That’s what the team and character demanded. I really felt bad. When you know the language so well, probably you could have worked wonders in that character, but I didn’t get cast only because I don’t look Kashmiri (laughs). I never lose hope, I don’t give up. I keep trying!” said Khan