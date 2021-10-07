Alizeh Shah hilariously claps back to the troll on her recent bridal shoot with Muneeb Butt

Alizeh Shah was born on 9 June 2000 is a Pakistani actress and dancer. Her performance as Palwasha in Ishq Tamasha (2018) earned her the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation.

Shah has played the role of Dua in Ehd-e-Wafa (2019). She has played the main roles in Hoor Pari (2019), Jo Tu Chahey (2019), Mera Dil Mera Dushman (2020), and Taana Baana (2021).

Alizeh Shah surely knows how being a headline as she always treading on social, she is being in the news for her fashionable clothes and dance videos.

Recently, the diva went on a bridal shoot with a well-known and charming personality actor Muneeb butt people liked their chemistry in a shoot.

Whereas, there is one troll who makes fun of them by congratulating both of them for their marriage.

Shah took to Instagram and respond to the troll with a hilarious reply.

Take a look!