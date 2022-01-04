Danyal Zafar is over the moon after Sushmita Sen vibing to his song

Pakistani actor and musician Danyal Zafar is over the moon after Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen shared a video of herself with her daughter vibing to his song and the singer couldn’t help but reciprocate the love.

Turning to Instgaram, Sushmita had a live session with her daughter in which she was vibing out to Danyal Zafar’s song. After that, the Tana Bana actor gets excited and expresses his love for the actor.

Earlier, Sushmita announced a breakup with longtime boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Danyal is the younger brother of Pakistani maestro singer Ali Zafar. He also worked in Pkaistani dramas and is lucky enough to have a higher place in the music industry via his debut performance only.

