Stranger Things’ David Harbour is discussing his physical transformation in detail.

The 47-year-old actor lost more than 75 pounds for the role of Hopper.

He will also address his weight gain for his upcoming movie, Violent Night.

The 47-year-old actor revealed on Instagram on Thursday what went into the fourth season of the Netflix sci-fi series’ Hopper’s slimmed-down appearance.

His trainer said, “for 8 months to make the transformation, and then another year to keep it through the pandemic.”

“All told it was a difficult and exciting ride,” he admitted, “changing diet and exercise plans (or lack thereof).”

In addition to a before-and-after split of him on the show, the actor’s post included a number of images during the procedure.”Second pic is me and David the week we began, my resistances and fury flaring,” he wrote, of a selfie in which he was flipping off the camera.

In a third naked image, Harbour could be seen shooting a shirtless picture in front of a mirror with his chest covered in what he claimed were cgi scars.

Overall, the actor lost more than, "265-270 in season 3 and all the way down to 190 when we shot." He shared his picture along with a long caption that read, "Also in the caption, the Hellboy actor said he regained the weight for his upcoming movie Violent Night where he plays Jolly Old St. Nick. "I can't wait for you to see this holiday season." "We are gonna do an Instagram live tomorrow Friday at 4pm UK time, which is 11am eastern I believe. Wanna answer questions you may have with @davidhigginslondon and tell you what I learned. Second pic is me and David the week we began, my resistances and fury flaring. And pic three is the shoot day, the black x's are for cgi scarring because of problems with the practical effect," Harbour added. "All told I lost over 75lbs. 265-270 in season 3 and all the way down to 190 when we shot. Recently ballooned up again to play jolly ole st. Nick in a flick I can't wait for you to see this holiday season, so I am struggling to fight back down towards a good weight for wherever hopper ends up in season 5," he further concluded.